Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.73

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and traded as high as $26.60. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 5,993 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

