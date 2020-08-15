E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

EONGY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

