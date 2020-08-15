General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.42. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 89,113 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), Consumer Goods and Marketing Consulting (Consumer Goods), and Capital Investments and Real Estate (Investments).

