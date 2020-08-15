Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Buy

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQH. Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of EQH opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -363.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 180.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 271,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2,890.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.