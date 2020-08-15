CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.81

CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CYVF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and traded as high as $47.00. CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.