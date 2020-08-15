Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 791.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,270 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth $23,855,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth $23,178,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth $28,050,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 208.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,578,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,545 shares during the period.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

