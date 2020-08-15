Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ERFSF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $880.00.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $788.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $654.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.43. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $794.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.86.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.