Miton Global Opportunities (LON:MIGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $230.31

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.31 and traded as high as $238.00. Miton Global Opportunities shares last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 13,231 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $66.41 million and a PE ratio of 131.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.79.

Miton Global Opportunities Company Profile (LON:MIGO)

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

