Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.12

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and traded as high as $78.00. Christie Group shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 4,895 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

In related news, insider David Rugg purchased 11,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.68 ($11,765.83).

About Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

