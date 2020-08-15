Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to “Buy”

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of EVLO opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 4,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

