FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

FSNUY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

