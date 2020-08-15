FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

