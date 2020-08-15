Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.36

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and traded as high as $113.50. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $111.60, with a volume of 369,454 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31.
About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.
