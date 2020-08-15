GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLPG. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.38.

GLPG stock opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 1.12. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at $14,478,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

