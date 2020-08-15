Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Orosur Mining Inc (TSE:OMI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Orosur Mining shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.71.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

