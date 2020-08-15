GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GreenSky stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $879.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.32.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 35.0% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenSky by 281.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

