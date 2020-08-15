Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

BAM opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 72,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

