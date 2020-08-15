Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Adaptive Medias Inc (OTCMKTS:ADTM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Adaptive Medias shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 9,350,000 shares changing hands.

About Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM)

Adaptive Medias, Inc, a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS.

