Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.39

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and traded as high as $28.95. Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

About Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

