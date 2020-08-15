Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Crown by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Crown by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.