BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.42

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.42 and traded as high as $411.00. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at $408.00, with a volume of 687,769 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

