Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 1,291,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of $664.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67.

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Director Shawn Day sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,660.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

