Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Exterran has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $188.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Exterran by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exterran by 25.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Exterran by 19.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

