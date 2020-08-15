Numis (LON:NUM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $302.71

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.71 and traded as high as $305.00. Numis shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 16,036 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.97. The firm has a market cap of $308.69 million and a PE ratio of 34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Numis (LON:NUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Numis Co. PLC will post 2130.1203815 EPS for the current year.

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

