Short Interest in Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Drops By 14.8%

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Acacia Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Get Acacia Diversified alerts:

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.