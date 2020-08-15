Short Interest in Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Drops By 14.8%

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Acacia Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Acacia Diversified
