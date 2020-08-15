Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.66. Maiden shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 364,549 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a positive return on equity of 27.18%.

In related news, insider Steven Harold Nigro purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Also, Director Keith A. Thomas purchased 43,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $57,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,999 shares of company stock valued at $113,158 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Maiden by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 297,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

