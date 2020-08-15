Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) Issued By Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HDI. CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hardwoods Distribution from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$23.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HDI stock opened at C$21.97 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.25. The firm has a market cap of $364.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

