Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the May 14th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ABNAF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

