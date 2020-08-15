Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

