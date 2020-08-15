Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Aben Resources stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Aben Resources Company Profile
