ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 1,005,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 506.2 days.

OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $9.21 on Friday. ABN AMRO Group has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $21.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

ABN AMRO Group Company Profile

ABN AMRO Group N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Direktbank, Florius, and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

