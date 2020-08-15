ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 80.2% in May

ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,088,200 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the May 14th total of 1,713,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. ABN AMRO Group has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.
ABN AMRO Group Company Profile
