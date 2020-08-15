Short Interest in ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Expands By 26.7%

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ABCZY stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

About ABCAM PLC/ADR

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

