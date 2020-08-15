Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,755,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 2,696,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAVVF shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

