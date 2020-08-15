Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the May 14th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.72.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver deposits, as well as gold deposits. It holds interest in the Cachinal project and Challacollo project located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

