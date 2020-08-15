Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the May 14th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.72.
About Aftermath Silver
