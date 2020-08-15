Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver deposits, as well as gold deposits. It holds interest in the Cachinal project and Challacollo project located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

