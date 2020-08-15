AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.21. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $510.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.54 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

