Short Interest in AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Decreases By 15.4%

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 27th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AACAY opened at $7.23 on Friday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.21.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $510.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

