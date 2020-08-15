Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Issued By Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ZI stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,865,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

