Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Raised by Analyst

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BRT Apartments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRT. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:BRT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.99. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.