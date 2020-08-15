Martinrea International Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$872.71 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.99. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$38,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$352,256.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

