Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Beloit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after buying an additional 662,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after buying an additional 198,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 135.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 263,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 55.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 413,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 146,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth $12,496,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.