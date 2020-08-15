Horizon North Logistics Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$4.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50.

In other Horizon North Logistics news, Director Russell Newmark bought 42,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,534.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 897,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$609,661.63. Also, Director Roderick William Graham bought 50,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,100. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 292,000 shares of company stock worth $177,935.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

