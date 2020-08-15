SYSCO Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SYSCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of SYY opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

