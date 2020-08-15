SYSCO Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SYSCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of SYY opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aben Resources Ltd Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Aben Resources Ltd Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Aben Resources Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Aben Resources Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
ABN AMRO Group NV Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
ABN AMRO Group NV Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
ABN AMRO Group NV Short Interest Up 80.2% in May
ABN AMRO Group NV Short Interest Up 80.2% in May
Short Interest in ABCAM PLC/ADR Expands By 26.7%
Short Interest in ABCAM PLC/ADR Expands By 26.7%
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. Short Interest Update
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report