Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Ltd Issued By Cormark (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$45.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

GSY opened at C$69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a current ratio of 22.62. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.61.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

