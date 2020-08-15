SYSCO Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SYSCO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $59.54 on Friday. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after buying an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

