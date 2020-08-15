Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

APEI stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.04 million, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,019.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $4,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $2,943,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in American Public Education by 582.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in American Public Education by 17.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

