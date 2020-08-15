Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $270,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Voya Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc.
Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc.
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc Reduced by Truist Securiti
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc Reduced by Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Qualys Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Qualys Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Schrodinger Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
Schrodinger Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report