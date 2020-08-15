Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $270,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Voya Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

