Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (TSE:BHC)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$23.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,092.15. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$16.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.03. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc.
Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc.
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc Reduced by Truist Securiti
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc Reduced by Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Qualys Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Qualys Inc Issued By Truist Securiti
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Schrodinger Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
Schrodinger Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report