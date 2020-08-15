Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$23.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,092.15. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$16.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.03. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

