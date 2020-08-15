Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qualys in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Qualys by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Qualys by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Qualys by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $454,700.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,570 shares of company stock worth $8,949,016 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

