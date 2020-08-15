Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of ABEO opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

